SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ft. Dorchester falls in 5-A state championship game to Dutch Fork, 47-10

Ft. Dorchester came up short in the 5-A state title game against Dutch Fork on Saturday 47-10
Ft. Dorchester came up short in the 5-A state title game against Dutch Fork on Saturday 47-10(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester’s quest for their first state title since 2015 came up short on Saturday as the Patriots fell to Dutch Fork 47-10 in Columbia.

The win gave Dutch Fork their 6th state championship in the last 7 years.

Jarvis Green led the way for Dutch Fork with 290 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Patriots were led by Davian Brown who rushed for 107 yards, Zion Reynolds who had 100 and freshman Ryan Campbell who had 82 yards including a 49 yard touchdown run.

“Just all night long We shot ourself in the foot” head coach Steve LaPrad said. “they were better than we were tonight, I don’t think the outcome would have been any different. We were kind of rolling but we missed two first downs. You can’t let these guys get way ahead of you. They’re explosive. You gotta get some breaks, I say all the time lucks got a lot to do with it but we didn’t have very much of that tonight.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail...
Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

Latest News

Grayson McCall runs for the end zone as Coastal Carolina falls in the Sun Belt Title game to Troy
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots the ball against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick (1)...
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54
South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Georgetown 74-71...
Johnson, Jackson rally South Carolina past Georgetown in OT
Furman secures 88-76 win over South Carolina State
Linton Brown scored a team-high 17 points, 15 coming in the first half, to lead the Chants...
CCU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Important Road Win at Winthrop