SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Furman secures 88-76 win over South Carolina State

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C (AP) — Mike Bothwell’s 16 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 88-76 on Saturday.

Bothwell also added six assists for the Paladins (6-2). Marcus Foster added 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Alex Williams was 6 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Raquan Brown added 12 points and three steals for South Carolina State. Rakeim Gary also had 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail...
Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

Latest News

Grayson McCall runs for the end zone as Coastal Carolina falls in the Sun Belt Title game to Troy
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots the ball against Memphis forward Hannah Riddick (1)...
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54
South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Georgetown 74-71...
Johnson, Jackson rally South Carolina past Georgetown in OT
Linton Brown scored a team-high 17 points, 15 coming in the first half, to lead the Chants...
CCU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Important Road Win at Winthrop