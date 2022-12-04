SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Live 5′s Aisha Tyler, Raphael James among Triump Award winners

The Racial Justice Network hosted its Triumph Awards ceremony and two Live 5 anchors were among the first recipients.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News anchors Aisha Tyler and Raphael James are recipients of this year’s Racial Justice Network Triumph award.

The award was given out at the Racial Justice Network’s first Triumph Award banquet Saturday night.

Other recipients include Brenda Murphy, the President of South Carolina’s NAACP branch, Orangeburg County Assistant Superintendent Erica Taylor, Columbia Urban League President James T. Mclawhorn, and Jamal Sutherland’s mother, Amy.

The Triumph Award is given to leaders in our community who have shown excellence through their work and dedication.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank claiming he had a bomb.
Mount Pleasant Police search for man who claimed to have bomb during bank robbery
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off...
Deputies clear Maybank Highway crash
Charleston Police say a malfunction involving gates that closed one of the Ashley River Bridges...
Ashley River Bridge reopens after mechanical malfunction
A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing...
2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, flu tests