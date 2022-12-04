Live 5′s Aisha Tyler, Raphael James among Triumph Award winners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News anchors Aisha Tyler and Raphael James are recipients of this year’s Racial Justice Network Triumph award.

The award was given out at the Racial Justice Network’s first Triumph Award banquet Saturday night.

Other recipients include Brenda Murphy, the President of South Carolina’s NAACP branch, Orangeburg County Assistant Superintendent Erica Taylor, Columbia Urban League President James T. Mclawhorn, and Jamal Sutherland’s mother, Amy.

The Triumph Award is given to leaders in our community who have shown excellence through their work and dedication.

