Stevenson Earns First Career Shutout in Stingrays 3-0 Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Clay Stevenson earned the first shutout of his career, stopping all 25 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (11-4-1-1) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (8-6-3-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Alex Fortin made it rain teddy bears on Teddy Bear Toss Night with three minutes remaining in the opening period on his fourth goal of the season. He sprinted off the bench and entered the zone late where he received a pass from Martin Haš in stride. Fortin fired a shot from the right circle past the glove of Savannah’s Isaiah Saville for the 1-0 lead.

Late in the second period, Bear Hughes netted his 10th goal of the year to double the Stingrays’ lead. Kevin O’Neil chased down the puck on a blocked shot from Evan Wardley and fed Hughes at the right circle. The Stingrays’ scorer fired a shot from the right circle past Saville to take a 2-0 advantage into the second intermission.

Connor Moore iced the game with 2:05 remaining in regulation, tallying his first goal of the year. With the Savannah goaltender pulled, Moore launched a 200-foot shot the length of the ice for the 3-0 lead.

Stevenson slammed the door on the Ghost Pirates, earning the shutout to complete a perfect 3-0 weekend for the Stingrays.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign next Friday, December 9th as the team welcomes the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m. The Stingrays will hold Veterans Appreciation Night and auction off specialty jerseys benefitting the Palmetto Military Support Group. We will also be honoring the history of aviation in the Lowcountry with Aviation Night presented by Charleston International Airport and Charleston Southern University.

