SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank claiming he had a bomb.
Mount Pleasant Police search for man who claimed to have bomb during bank robbery
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Reverend Taylor Smith greets new and old members outside of St. James Episcopal Church.
Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation