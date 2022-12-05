SC Lottery
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic stop on Nov. 28 led to the discovery of narcotics.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of Berkeley County residents were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a “significant amount of narcotics,” authorities said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Preston Goldie Long was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

Courtney Gale Honeycutt, 26, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine, deputies said.

Deputies said members of the county narcotics task force were conducting investigations on Nov. 28 in the Ladson area when they saw a Volkswagen impeding traffic.

During an attempted traffic stop, deputies said Long jumped out of the passenger seat leading deputies on a foot chase before being detained.

Deputies said a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 32 grams of marijuana.

The Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force has members from the sheriff’s office along with the Hanahan, Goose Creek and Moncks Corner Police Departments.

