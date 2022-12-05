Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said there were 33 students on the bus from College Park Middle School at the time of the collision. She said none of the students or staff members was injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.