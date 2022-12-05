SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent

Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first grade teacher...
Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district's website states.(Berkeley County School District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent.

Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.

Whitley was appointed to the role by Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon and introduced on Nov. 16, district spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

She has served as a reading recovery teacher and as a compensatory reading and math teacher before taking a facilitator position.

“She has extensive experience as both a school and district administrator,” the district’s website states. “She has served in administrative roles both at the middle and the elementary level, including two principalships.”

At the district level, Whitley has served as elementary school supervisor, executive director of school improvement, chief administrative officer, chief human resources officer and associate superintendent for student services and programs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

Latest News

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say.
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
The fire station is scheduled to have three bays that would fit two companies, but extra...
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
South Carolina State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Rep. Nancy...
‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening