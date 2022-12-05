Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent.

Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.

Whitley was appointed to the role by Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon and introduced on Nov. 16, district spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

She has served as a reading recovery teacher and as a compensatory reading and math teacher before taking a facilitator position.

“She has extensive experience as both a school and district administrator,” the district’s website states. “She has served in administrative roles both at the middle and the elementary level, including two principalships.”

At the district level, Whitley has served as elementary school supervisor, executive director of school improvement, chief administrative officer, chief human resources officer and associate superintendent for student services and programs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.