Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing

The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season.

Beginning Monday, the district’s Nursing Services Department will be at Hunley Park Elementary offering free flu vaccinations to students.

Over the last month, officials from the Charleston County School District’s nursing department said they’ve vaccinated almost 800 students across 17 of its Title One Elementary schools, with 13 more schools to come in the following weeks.

The vaccines are free to under or uninsured students through the Vaccines for Children Program, a federally funded program providing vaccines to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated.

Ellen Nitz, the Director of Nursing for the Charleston County School District, said she has seen a great turnout at the vaccine clinics so far, which she said she is thankful for considering the severe flu season on the horizon.

Nitz said kids love to hang out and play together, often touching each other a lot more than adults do which makes them at higher risk for the flu. She said this vaccine will prevent a lot of illness in the upcoming months and encourages everyone who can to get their flu shot.

“For our families that we didn’t offer it to at the school level, please call your pediatrician, go to one of the flu clinics sites that you see at our local pharmacies, really try to get out there and get the flu vaccine for your kids and for yourselves to have a healthy household,” Nitz said.

In addition to the vaccine clinics, the school district is offering free COVID and Flu testing for all CCSD students, staff and household members. 

The testing will run through the month of December at will be held at various locations across the school district.

Instructions on how to pre-register are available here. 

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

