Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet.

Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday.

The completion event will be held at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park at 11 a.m. and will feature project partners, S.C. Ports officials, and elected officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster.

This latest deepening project started in 2018. Officials say the newly 52 feet deep harbor will allow all container ships, no matter the size or weight, to pass through the harbor regardless of the tide.

Costing around $600 million dollars, the project was entirely funded through state and local dollars.

