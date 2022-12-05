SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced on Monday that he has officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

The decision brings an end to an up and down career leading the Tigers.

Uiagalelei, who arrived in Clemson as a 5-star prospect, gained national notoriety in 2020 when he filled in for Trevor Lawrence. He would throw for over 900 yards and 5 TD’s with 0 interceptions in 2 fill in starts.

He began 2021 as a Heisman Trophy favorite but struggled through most of the season. He’d end the year throwing for over 2,200 yards with 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 2022, Uiagalelei started the season off strong before hitting a wall late in the season. He would get benched in their win over Syracuse and saw his play time diminish with the emergence of freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC Championship game in favor of Klubnik who would lead the team to a win over North Carolina.

For the season, he finished throwing for over 2,500 yards with 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

Latest News

Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.
SC State WR, Summerville alum Shaq Davis declares for NFL Draft
The RiverDogs hit 5 HR's en route to a win over Myrtle Beach on Saturday
Baseball America Names RiverDogs 2022 Minor League Team of the Year
One-time Clemson starter, DB Fred Davis II, to transfer
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during...
Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick