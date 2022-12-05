Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced on Monday that he has officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

The decision brings an end to an up and down career leading the Tigers.

Uiagalelei, who arrived in Clemson as a 5-star prospect, gained national notoriety in 2020 when he filled in for Trevor Lawrence. He would throw for over 900 yards and 5 TD’s with 0 interceptions in 2 fill in starts.

He began 2021 as a Heisman Trophy favorite but struggled through most of the season. He’d end the year throwing for over 2,200 yards with 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 2022, Uiagalelei started the season off strong before hitting a wall late in the season. He would get benched in their win over Syracuse and saw his play time diminish with the emergence of freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC Championship game in favor of Klubnik who would lead the team to a win over North Carolina.

For the season, he finished throwing for over 2,500 yards with 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.