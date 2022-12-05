Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond

SC Lottery
The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon.

The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Ford’s cause and manner of death.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Henryhand said.

