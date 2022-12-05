Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon.

The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Ford’s cause and manner of death.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Henryhand said.

