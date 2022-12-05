Family of missing Orangeburg child to plead for her safe return

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a missing girl from Orangeburg will hold a news conference Monday morning as the search for the child is continuing.

Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.

The child’s uncle, Paulus Jumper, Crystal Jumper’s brother, plans to speak with reporters about her disappearance at 11 a.m. in Orangeburg. He will be joined by the family’s attorney, Justin Bamberg.

Aspen Jeter’s family say they are worried about her because she is non-verbal and cannot walk, and therefore is unable to communicate to anyone around her.

Bamberg is expected to provide new information in the case, according to Bamberg Legal spokesman Ryan Julison.

Child’s mother’s death ruled a homicide

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said autopsy results on Jumper indicated she died from a gunshot wound.

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies have been searching for both Jeter and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, who is also missing. Jeter may be operating a blue 2015 Mazda 6 taken from the victim’s home, deputies say.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Deputies said they received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, North Carolina, area on Nov. 27. In that case, a man was seen with a child matching Aspen’s description, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. By the time authorities arrived to investigate the sighting, the vehicle was no longer there.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a small child in a vehicle with a man the following day, on Nov. 28, but the witnesses said the vehicle left the area.

Ravenell says anyone who sees the two should not approach them.

Jeter stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jeter or his daughter is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.