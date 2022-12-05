SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on the bus and whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

