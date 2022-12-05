SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts Sunday night traffic on I-26E

Troopers say a crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Troopers say a crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports that two left lanes are closed on I-26 eastbound.

Troopers say a crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.

Earlier, troopers reported that all lanes in the area were blocked.

Witnesses say three to four vehicles were involved in the crash. Official information on the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank claiming he had a bomb.
Mount Pleasant Police search for man who claimed to have bomb during bank robbery
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Reverend Taylor Smith greets new and old members outside of St. James Episcopal Church.
Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The award was given out at the Racial Justice Network’s first Triumph Award banquet Saturday...
Live 5′s Aisha Tyler, Raphael James among Triump Award winners