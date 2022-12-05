FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts Sunday night traffic on I-26E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports that two left lanes are closed on I-26 eastbound.

Troopers say a crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.

Earlier, troopers reported that all lanes in the area were blocked.

Witnesses say three to four vehicles were involved in the crash. Official information on the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.