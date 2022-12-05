SC Lottery
Hollywood woman accused of threatening to kill husband, kids

Hedi Michelle Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child,...
Hedi Michelle Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, second-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault and battery, jail records show
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 40-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested after threatening to kill her husband and two daughters, authorities said.

Hedi Michelle Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, second-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

An affidavit states Dietz was in a “verbal altercation” around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday when she threatened to “kill everyone here, kids included.”

Dietz then barricaded herself in a room with one of the children, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, a witness told Charleston County deputies that Dietz had threatened to shoot everyone.

A witness said there were several firearms in the home, including one potentially in the room where Dietz had barricaded herself, the affidavit states.

Dietz then threatened to burn the victim’s camper down with him inside of it, the affidavit states.

Dietz was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a total bond of $225,000.

