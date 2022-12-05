SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say

Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday.

Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

District officials the loaded gun was discovered by an employee Monday morning before school started.

No lockdown or hold was necessary and no threat was made to the school.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

Latest News

South Carolina State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Rep. Nancy...
‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
The crash was reported on College Park Road at 3:23 p.m., state troopers say.
Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash