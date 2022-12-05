Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday.
Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
District officials the loaded gun was discovered by an employee Monday morning before school started.
No lockdown or hold was necessary and no threat was made to the school.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.