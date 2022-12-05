Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday.

Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

#JustIn a loaded #gun was found this morning at Goodwin Elementary School. District officials confirm, saying it was discovered by an employee this morning before school started and no lockdown or hold was necessary. No threat was made to the school. #chsnews #ccsd @Live5News pic.twitter.com/dNNt4MSYUx — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) December 5, 2022

District officials the loaded gun was discovered by an employee Monday morning before school started.

No lockdown or hold was necessary and no threat was made to the school.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.