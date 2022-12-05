Man charged in Williamsburg County officer-involved shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division says a Lake City man is facing nine charges in connection with a Nov. 17 standoff.

Darrell Lee Williams, 37, is charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Williamsburg County deputies and Kingstree Police responded to a report of a man who had barricaded himself in a home and would let the homeowner leave, court documents state. Officers forced entry into the bedroom where Williams fired multiple shots toward the officers, which was caught on body cameras and confirmed by physical evidence collected at the scene, affidavits state.

Investigators say officers returned fire, striking Williams.

Affidavits state he was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine during the incident.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the shooting,

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.