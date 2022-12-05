McMaster to attend SC Port Harbor Deepening Celebration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor will visit the Lowcountry Monday morning to attend a celebration of the South Carolina Ports Authority’s harbor deepening project.

That celebration of the project’s completion is happening at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park at 11 a.m.

The project now makes Charleston Harbor the deepest on the eastern U.S. coast at a depth of 52 feet. The $600 million project was funded through local, state and federal dollars.

This latest deepening project started in 2018. Officials say the newly 52-foot deep harbor will allow all container ships, no matter the size or weight, to pass through the harbor regardless of the tide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

