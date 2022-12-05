SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McMaster to attend SC Port Harbor Deepening Celebration

The completion of the Harbor Deepening Project makes the Port of Charleston the deepest on the...
The completion of the Harbor Deepening Project makes the Port of Charleston the deepest on the eastern U.S. coast with a depth of 52 feet.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor will visit the Lowcountry Monday morning to attend a celebration of the South Carolina Ports Authority’s harbor deepening project.

That celebration of the project’s completion is happening at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park at 11 a.m.

The project now makes Charleston Harbor the deepest on the eastern U.S. coast at a depth of 52 feet. The $600 million project was funded through local, state and federal dollars.

This latest deepening project started in 2018. Officials say the newly 52-foot deep harbor will allow all container ships, no matter the size or weight, to pass through the harbor regardless of the tide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Volunteers spend their Saturday inside Lowe's Distribution Center to create dream playhouses...
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses

Latest News

Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure...
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral...
Trident Medical Center hosting free behavioral health seminar
The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for...
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing