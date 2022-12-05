N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to a stabbing.

Roosevelt Poarch was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show.

The North Charleston Police Department said they responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a home on Apache Street in reference to a stabbing.

A police report states that Poarch and his boyfriend got into an argument when Poarch was asked to leave.

The argument turned physical and Poarch grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim twice before leaving, the report states.

Police say they located Poarch on Apache Street near Cosgrove Avenue where he was apprehended.

Poarch was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

