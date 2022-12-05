SC Lottery
North Charleston man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor through social media

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 23-year-old North Charleston man who entered a guilty plea to a charge related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

David Curtis White was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of court-ordered supervision when he is released.

Court documents state the mother of an 11-year-old girl discovered the child had communicated with and created sexually explicit images at the request of another user on the Snapchat app in September of 2020, court documents state. Law enforcement investigators identified White as that user, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake said.

Investigators searched White’s home and digital devices and found evidence he had successfully persuaded and coerced the child to produce the sexually explicit material after claiming to be underage himself when first communicating with her on the Omegle online chat website, Shoemake said.

Investigators say they exchanged Snapchat usernames during the communication.

They also found hundreds of child pornography images and videos on White’s electronic devices that he had collected from the internet, Shoemake said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

