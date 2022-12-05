SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick

New York Giants' Julian Love, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during...
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(John Munson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release.

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield earlier this season and he won the job in training camp. They will send the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the trade.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

Latest News

The RiverDogs hit 5 HR's en route to a win over Myrtle Beach on Saturday
Baseball America Names RiverDogs 2022 Minor League Team of the Year
One-time Clemson starter, DB Fred Davis II, to transfer
Gamecocks on the sidelines
Bounce back teams South Carolina, Notre Dame to Gator Bowl
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raises his arms after winning the Orange Bowl NCAA college...
Clemson, Tennessee will meet in a very orange Orange Bowl