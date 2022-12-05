Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week.

The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect.

Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return area and the daily parking garage.

The closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Charleston International Airport has set up a temporary detour while a roundabout is closed. The closure is expected to impact people accessing the rental car return and daily parking garage. (Charleston International Airport)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.