Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week.
The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect.
Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return area and the daily parking garage.
The closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
