SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State WR, Summerville alum Shaq Davis declares for NFL Draft

Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Shaq Davis does the Prime Time shuffle on his first TD grab in the second quarter.(WIS)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC State junior wide receiver and Summerville alum Shaq Davis is forgoing his senior year with the Bulldogs and entering the 2023 NFL Draft he announced on social media on Monday.

Davis is coming off his best season in 2022 where he set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns for SC State. He would make 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in what will be his final collegiate season.

The former Green Wave star made a name for himself in 2021 when he caught 8 touchdowns and had almost 750 receiving yards during a year that SC State won the HBCU National Championship with a win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

For his career in Orangeburg, Davis had 128 catches for 2,607 yards and 29 touchdowns.

At 6′5, Davis will be considered an interesting prospect coming into the NFL.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road

Latest News

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal
The RiverDogs hit 5 HR's en route to a win over Myrtle Beach on Saturday
Baseball America Names RiverDogs 2022 Minor League Team of the Year
One-time Clemson starter, DB Fred Davis II, to transfer
New York Giants' Julian Love, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during...
Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick