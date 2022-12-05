SC State WR, Summerville alum Shaq Davis declares for NFL Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC State junior wide receiver and Summerville alum Shaq Davis is forgoing his senior year with the Bulldogs and entering the 2023 NFL Draft he announced on social media on Monday.

👀 it’s official, Shaq Davis has declared for the NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/7mdSuZYW1A — Summerville Football (@SummervilleFB) December 5, 2022

Davis is coming off his best season in 2022 where he set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns for SC State. He would make 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in what will be his final collegiate season.

The former Green Wave star made a name for himself in 2021 when he caught 8 touchdowns and had almost 750 receiving yards during a year that SC State won the HBCU National Championship with a win over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl.

For his career in Orangeburg, Davis had 128 catches for 2,607 yards and 29 touchdowns.

At 6′5, Davis will be considered an interesting prospect coming into the NFL.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.