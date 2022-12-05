SC Lottery
Showers to start the week before warm weather takes over!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front will remain stalled nearby through tomorrow before lifting north as a warm front, drying us out and warming us up for the middle of the week. Expect a mostly cloudy Monday with the chance of showers increasing by the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be cooler in the mid 60s. The shower chance will continue overnight before waning tomorrow morning. We expect a drier, and sunnier, day on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 65.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 65.

