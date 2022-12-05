SC Lottery
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week.

Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

Officials say Mack falls under the 2019 amendment that automatically moves a 17-year-old up to adult if charged with a Class D or higher felony.

Deputies were called to a home on Estate Court for a report of an unconscious teen at approximately 7:39 a.m. on Nov. 28. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, Ricke Irick, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Irick was shot the previous night, Walker said.

“This is just absolutely senseless,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But they’ll get at least 30 years to think about their actions.”

During a hearing on Monday, bond was deferred to a later date for Washington and Mack to a circuit court judge.

Sheriff Ravenell said more arrests are expected.

If anyone has any information on the case, they are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Anyone with information can also submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

