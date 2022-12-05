Trident Medical Center hosting free behavioral health seminar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral health disorders.

Hosted by Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson the seminar focuses on anxiety and depression.

She says many people with untreated anxiety or depression find it difficult to cope with daily life and may withdraw from family and friends.

Roberson will discuss forms of care available to those in the Lowcountry who need it.

The hour-long seminar will be held from 11 a.m. - noon on Saturday in the hospital’s cafeteria.

The event is free, but those interested are encouraged to RSVP by calling 843-797-3463 or registering online.

