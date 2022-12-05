SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trident Medical Center hosting free behavioral health seminar

Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral...
Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral health disorders.(Provided)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center is hosting a free health seminar highlighting two common behavioral health disorders.

Hosted by Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Caroljane Roberson the seminar focuses on anxiety and depression.

She says many people with untreated anxiety or depression find it difficult to cope with daily life and may withdraw from family and friends.

Roberson will discuss forms of care available to those in the Lowcountry who need it.

The hour-long seminar will be held from 11 a.m. - noon on Saturday in the hospital’s cafeteria.

The event is free, but those interested are encouraged to RSVP by calling 843-797-3463 or registering online.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Volunteers spend their Saturday inside Lowe's Distribution Center to create dream playhouses...
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for...
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also...
Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church reopens following almost a decade of litigation