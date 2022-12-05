Family of missing Orangeburg child pleas for her safe return

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing girl from Orangeburg is hoping someone will recognize her and notify authorities so she can come home safe.

Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized that there was no sign of the child.

The child’s father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, is also missing, deputies say.

The child’s uncle, Paulus Jumper, Crystal Jumper’s brother, stood with family attorney Justin Bamberg and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Monday morning at a news conference during which Bamberg, speaking for the family, pleaded for her safe return.

“Something happened before Thanksgiving, and it’s very, very tragic,” Bamberg said. But right now, the number one priority is the safety of both Aspen and Mr. Jeter.”

The family say they are worried about the five-year-old because she is non-verbal and cannot walk, and therefore is unable to communicate to anyone around her.

Child’s mother’s death ruled a homicide

Ravenell said his deputies responded to Jumper’s home in the 200 block of Louise Drive on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. Her family told deputies they had not heard from her since Nov. 1, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies made entry into the home and discovered Jumper’s body. Autopsy results on Jumper indicated she died from a gunshot wound, Ravenell said.

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies have been searching for both Aspen Jeter and her father and believe he Jeter may be driving a blue 2015 Mazda 6 taken from the victim’s home.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Deputies said they received a hit on a surveillance camera at a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, North Carolina, area on Nov. 27. In that case, a man was seen with a child matching Aspen’s description, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. By the time authorities arrived to investigate the sighting, the vehicle was no longer there.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a small child in a vehicle with a man the following day, on Nov. 28, but the witnesses said the vehicle left the area.

Ravenell says anyone who sees the two should not approach them.

Antar Antonio Jeter stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jeter or his daughter is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.