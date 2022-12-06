SC Lottery
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say

The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently unknown, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs said a male suspect and a female witness were being interviewed.

The shooting was a domestic incident and not random, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

