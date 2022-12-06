18-year-old faces charges after gun found outside Charleston County elementary school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a gun being found on school property Monday morning.

Micah O’Leary Clinton, 18, faces charges of unlawful carry of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school grounds, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Clinton was arrested on Sunday for breach of peace after he was uncooperative, resisted an officer and failed to comply with the officer’s commands.

On Monday, an officer found a loaded gun outside Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Investigators revealed that Clinton left the gun there.

Clinton is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center. A mugshot has not been provided by the Al Cannon Detention Center.

