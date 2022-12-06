SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Baby, father with severe burns in Colleton Co. mobile home fire

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says two people were hurt in a mobile home fire in Lodge on Thursday.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says two people were hurt in a mobile home fire in Lodge on Thursday.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says two people were hurt in a mobile home fire in Lodge on Thursday.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway for reports of a fire around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 1.

A father woke up to smoke and heat and discovered a fire in a baby’s bedroom, the fire department says. He told dispatchers the bassinet was already melting, but he was able to save the child and exit the burning home with the child’s mother.

Officials say smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure. Neighbors used a garden hose to help control the flames.

Once first responders were on scene, they found a singlewide mobile home fully engulfed. Officials say the baby and man both received burns and were treated on scene.

The child was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Officials say two vehicles near the residence were destroyed and a third vehicle was damaged.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a space heater, and the home had no smoke alarms.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Hedi Michelle Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child,...
Hollywood woman accused of threatening to kill husband, kids

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have...
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at...
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster blocks TikTok on SC government devices