Baby, father with severe burns in Colleton Co. mobile home fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says two people were hurt in a mobile home fire in Lodge on Thursday.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway for reports of a fire around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 1.

A father woke up to smoke and heat and discovered a fire in a baby’s bedroom, the fire department says. He told dispatchers the bassinet was already melting, but he was able to save the child and exit the burning home with the child’s mother.

Officials say smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure. Neighbors used a garden hose to help control the flames.

Once first responders were on scene, they found a singlewide mobile home fully engulfed. Officials say the baby and man both received burns and were treated on scene.

The child was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Officials say two vehicles near the residence were destroyed and a third vehicle was damaged.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a space heater, and the home had no smoke alarms.

