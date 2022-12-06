SC Lottery
Board suspends Georgetown teacher's license 2 years over physical altercation with student

The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for...
The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student.

Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said.

The board said Morant had over three years of experience and no prior record of discipline with the board. He was a teacher at Carvers Bay High School at the time of the incident but resigned from the district on Oct. 8, 2021.

The board said the Georgetown County School District had received notice that Morant had engaged in a physical altercation with a student in Sept. 2019. During the district’s investigation, a video surfaced of the incident.

The order of suspension states the video shows Morant making threats and using inappropriate language before walking towards the classroom door to show the student out. When the student goes to leave, Morant grabs the student by the hair and pulls him down.

The board said, based on the evidence, they voted to accept the order of suspension for a period of two years.

Morant will also be required to take a National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification Prevention and Correction course before being reinstated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

