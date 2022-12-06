SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at...
Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at 11 a.m.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Monday night.

Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at 11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m., Parnell was spotted at the Kwik Mart on Highway 78 in Ladson. Officials say he was picked up by a taxi to go to a hospital but hasn’t been found at any area hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says Parnell was wearing a blue jacket over a gray hoodie, dark pants and a beanie. Parnell is diabetic, legally blind and uses a white walking stick.

He may be trying to get to a friend’s house near the Church’s Chicken on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Parnell stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he might be, is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. After hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. at exit 211.
Sunday night I-26E crash cleared
Hedi Michelle Dietz was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child,...
Hollywood woman accused of threatening to kill husband, kids

Latest News

The public-private relationship with the Charleston County School District was an innovate...
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first grade teacher...
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent