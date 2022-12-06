Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Monday night.

Authorities say Leroy Parnell, 67, was seen leaving a family home on Midview Drive in Ladson at 11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m., Parnell was spotted at the Kwik Mart on Highway 78 in Ladson. Officials say he was picked up by a taxi to go to a hospital but hasn’t been found at any area hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says Parnell was wearing a blue jacket over a gray hoodie, dark pants and a beanie. Parnell is diabetic, legally blind and uses a white walking stick.

He may be trying to get to a friend’s house near the Church’s Chicken on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Parnell stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he might be, is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. After hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

