EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law enforcement for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.