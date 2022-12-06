SC Lottery
Explosion felt in Colleton Co., fire crews on scene

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a house explosion Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Colleton County are responding to a house fire on Monday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says firefighters were called to the fire in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.

Fire officials say there were initial reports of an explosion that was felt up to 15 miles away.

Crews have the fire under control, and investigators are on scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports of a “loud boom.” Deputies searched for a source, but didn’t find anything.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

