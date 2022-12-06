Explosion felt in Colleton Co., fire crews on scene

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Colleton County are responding to a house fire on Monday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says firefighters were called to the fire in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.

Fire officials say there were initial reports of an explosion that was felt up to 15 miles away.

CCFR is on scene of a structure fire in the community of Smoaks.

The fire may have been caused by an LP explosion, initial reports of an explosion have been received up to 15 miles away. The fire is under control, & investigators are on scene. — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) December 6, 2022

Crews have the fire under control, and investigators are on scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple reports of a “loud boom.” Deputies searched for a source, but didn’t find anything.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.