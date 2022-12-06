FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks westbound lanes of I-26 near Dorchester Road
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 has blocked both westbound lanes of I-26 Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. near mile marker 213, about one mile west of the Dorchester Road exit.
As of 5:37 p.m., both westbound lanes were closed.
SCDOT traffic cameras showed westbound lanes at a standstill at mile marker 215 with traffic backed up to Rutledge Avenue.
Drivers should use an alternate route or expect delays.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.