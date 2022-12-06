Goose Creek man facing charges in child porn investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek investigators have arrested a 76-year-old man in connection with child sexual abuse material, the attorney general’s office says.

Edward A. Oquendo is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of dissemination of obscene material.

Oquendo was arrested on Nov. 22 after investigators received a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, attorney general’s office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators say Oquendo possessed and distributed the files.

The attorney general’s office will prosecute the case, Kittle said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.