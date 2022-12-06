SC Lottery
Isle of Palms City Council considers short-term rental moratorium

The Isle of Palms City Council and the city's Planning Commission continue evaluating impact of short-term rentals on the island.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms City Council members will hear the first reading of a plan to temporarily block short-term rentals in a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The moratorium, or pause on issuing new business licenses for STRs, comes after a few months of analyzing the number of properties on the island and resident input.

The meeting agenda states that in June of 2022, the city’s planning commission began livability studies and then conducted listening sessions in September during which people could bring their concerns or questions about STRs.

City council asked staff members at its Nov. 15 regular meeting to prepare a 6-month moratorium for the council to consider at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The agenda states the moratorium would “allow city council to evaluate the short-term rental regulations recommended by the planning commission.”

The document also says over the last few months the city received “several hundred new business license applications for short-term rentals which represents an exponentiation increase in applications.”

After Tuesday’s first reading, the moratorium must go through a public hearing and second reading before it could be ratified.

Tuesday’s meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Isle of Palms City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

