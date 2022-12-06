Judge sentences teen in 2020 fatal shooting of Summerville student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced an 18-year-old man to nearly three decades in prison for the 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School student.

Davieon’ta Tisdale, 18, was originally charged as a juvenile by the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office because he was 15 years old at the time of the January 2020 murder, the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced. In February of 2022, the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office was given permission to charge Tisdale as an adult.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at the Gates Apartments in Summerville where multiple shots were fired. Investigators say two groups of teens met for a gun sale which resulted in a shootout, officials say.

The incident led to a second shooting, that killed a bystander, 16-year-old Jaquarie Nasir Perry, in the Flowertown neighborhood across Boone Hill Road from Summerville High School. Perry was shot in the back while walking home from track practice.

Tisdale was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

