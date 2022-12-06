Kennesaw state spoils Tyeree Bryan’s career night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball played host to an experienced Kennesaw State team Monday night in its third contest in six days, falling 76-65 at the Buc Dome.

BRYAN HAS CAREER NIGHT

Tyeree Bryan had a career night Monday night, dropping 23 points on an efficient 9-13 shooting from the field.

The transfer wing has continued to show more and more as the season progresses, with tonight being the best showing to date. Bryan also collected four boards to add to his final line, two of which coming on the offensive side of the ball.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

Kennesaw State had a strong showing in the first half, taking a 42-29 advantage despite Charleston Southern outshooting the Owls by a handful of percentage points. It was the defensive output that led the way for the visitors as they forced 16 first-half CSU turnovers, turning them into 16 points on the other end.

The second half saw the Bucs flip the script and outscore Kennesaw State 36-34, turning the ball over just six times in the stanza. The Bucs forced more turnovers, recorded more steals and made more field goals than the visitors in the half, led by Bryan’s 18-point output.

ON THE GLASS

Charleston Southern turned in an impressive effort on the glass tonight, outrebounding the Owls 39-28. Both sides of the glass saw the Bucs better Kennesaw State as an 11-6 advantage came on the offensive side, led by Taje’ Kelly and Bryan each collecting two, as well as a 28-22 advantage on the defensive side.

DOUBLE FIGURES

Charleston Southern saw three Bucs finish the contest with double-figures, led by Bryan’s career-high 23. Kelly was able to shine on the offensive side of the floor as well, collecting 13 points. Claudell Harris Jr. was able to have a solid night, turning-in a 12-point, six board performance in the Buc Dome.

UP NEXT

The Bucs will hit the road for its next affair after a nine-day layoff, as they travel to The Volunteer State with an affair with Tennessee State, Wednesday, December 14. The action is set for an 8:00 p.m. tip at the Covington Pavilion in Nashville.

