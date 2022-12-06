SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says

Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.(Monroe County jail)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (Gray News) – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Florida after authorities say he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

Deputies responded to the Walgreens store around 10:40 a.m. after employees and in-store witnesses said a man, who officers later identified as Tracy Jay Mofield, walked out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying.

Authorities located the man in a white Lexus, which then sped away. They then located the vehicle again where it stopped.

When deputies confronted Mofield, they said he admitted to stealing the toothbrushes before throwing them off the Long Key Bridge.

Deputies then took Mofield to jail and charged him with larceny.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Latest News

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Three people hurt in rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for...
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student