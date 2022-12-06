Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning.

Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he’s in critical but stable condition, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs said a male suspect and a female witness were being interviewed.

The shooting was a domestic incident and not random, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

