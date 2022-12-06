SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

South Carolina Aquarium caring for 15 cold-stunned sea turtles from New England

The South Carolina Aquarium is caring for 15 sea turtles at its Sea Turtle Care Center after...
The South Carolina Aquarium is caring for 15 sea turtles at its Sea Turtle Care Center after the turtles were "cold-stunned" on the coast of Cape Cod.(South Carolina Aquarium)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium has admitted 15 cold-stunned sea turtle patients to their Sea Turtle Care Center after the turtles were stranded on the coast of Cape Cod when water temperatures dropped.

Some of those turtles were in critical condition, but as of Tuesday, aquarium officials say they’re recovering well.

Cold-stun stranding events typically happen every winter in New England when water temperatures drop too quickly and the animals become cold-stunned or hypothermic. The turtles came to Charleston very lethargic with some in better condition than others. They were immediately assessed with bloodwork and diagnostic tests.

“We had quite a few of them with external injuries, or frostbite from the cold as well as pneumonia which is something we commonly see when an animal has been floating at the surface where their lungs are exposed and other wounds that needed to be treated,” Sea Turtle Care Center Manager Melissa Ranly said.

The turtles are being treated with antibiotics, fluids, and vitamins. Some needed topical wound treatments and treatments for eye injuries.

Ranly says more severe weather changes can affect how quickly and how many animals get stranded. She says they’ve seen record years over the last couple years of strandings.

The turtles are recovering at the aquarium’s ICU basement hospital, but aquarium officials are hopeful that in the next few weeks, once the turtles are more stable, guests will be able to see them at the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery exhibit and hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Latest News

The Isle of Palms City Council and the city's Planning Commission continue evaluating impact of...
Isle of Palms City Council considers short-term rental moratorium
Gadsden Creek was originally a 100-acre salt marsh found on the peninsula.
Judge rules in favor of WestEdge to fill, cap Gadsden Creek on peninsula
Edward A. Oquendo is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and...
Goose Creek man facing charges in child porn investigation
The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say