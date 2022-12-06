South Carolina Aquarium caring for 15 cold-stunned sea turtles from New England

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium has admitted 15 cold-stunned sea turtle patients to their Sea Turtle Care Center after the turtles were stranded on the coast of Cape Cod when water temperatures dropped.

Some of those turtles were in critical condition, but as of Tuesday, aquarium officials say they’re recovering well.

Cold-stun stranding events typically happen every winter in New England when water temperatures drop too quickly and the animals become cold-stunned or hypothermic. The turtles came to Charleston very lethargic with some in better condition than others. They were immediately assessed with bloodwork and diagnostic tests.

“We had quite a few of them with external injuries, or frostbite from the cold as well as pneumonia which is something we commonly see when an animal has been floating at the surface where their lungs are exposed and other wounds that needed to be treated,” Sea Turtle Care Center Manager Melissa Ranly said.

The turtles are being treated with antibiotics, fluids, and vitamins. Some needed topical wound treatments and treatments for eye injuries.

Ranly says more severe weather changes can affect how quickly and how many animals get stranded. She says they’ve seen record years over the last couple years of strandings.

The turtles are recovering at the aquarium’s ICU basement hospital, but aquarium officials are hopeful that in the next few weeks, once the turtles are more stable, guests will be able to see them at the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery exhibit and hospital.

