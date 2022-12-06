SC Lottery
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering aid. The inmate was pronounced dead by the Williamsburg County Coroner.

The sheriff’s office said they requested SLED to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and were fully cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

