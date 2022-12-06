SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers who defended Capitol from Trump supporters honored
Albuquerque authorities reported a missing 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton has been found safe.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Gadsden Creek was originally a 100-acre salt marsh found on the peninsula.
Judge rules in favor of WestEdge to fill, cap Gadsden Creek on peninsula
The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say