Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 in Georgetown Co.

Wesley Ramsey (left) and Chelsea O'Connell (right) were arrested Monday, deputies said.
Wesley Ramsey (left) and Chelsea O'Connell (right) were arrested Monday, deputies said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies uncovered drugs during a traffic stop.

Wesley Ramsey, 36, from Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, from Tilton, New Hampshire were arrested Monday, deputies said.

Deputies said the pair were carrying trafficking amounts of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. The license plate on the vehicle was also reported as stolen, deputies said.

Both were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

