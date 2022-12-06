Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after deputies uncovered drugs during a traffic stop.

Wesley Ramsey, 36, from Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, from Tilton, New Hampshire were arrested Monday, deputies said.

Deputies said the pair were carrying trafficking amounts of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. The license plate on the vehicle was also reported as stolen, deputies said.

Both were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

