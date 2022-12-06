SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Warming up with more sunshine for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move across the area today. Ahead of it a few showers are likely this morning. Activity will diminish this afternoon with some sunshine, highs will be in the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: AM Showers. PM Clearing. High 73, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67, Low 46.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63, Low 47.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast