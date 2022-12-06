Warming up with more sunshine for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move across the area today. Ahead of it a few showers are likely this morning. Activity will diminish this afternoon with some sunshine, highs will be in the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: AM Showers. PM Clearing. High 73, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 53.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67, Low 46.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63, Low 47.

