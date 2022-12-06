SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Witness testifies Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search

Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort...
Aaron Dean arrives to the 396th District Court in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas, for the first day of his trial in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019.(Amanda McCoy | Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.

Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean’s lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.

Darch, 27, took the witness stand on the second day of the long-delayed trial and recalled Dean shooting the 28-year-old Jefferson while the officers were responding to a call about an open front door on Oct. 12, 2019. She acknowledged having memory problems because of two strokes she has suffered since then.

The case was unusual for the relative speed with which, amid public outrage, the Fort Worth Police Department released the body-camera video of the shooting and arrested Dean, who quit the force days after the shooting. Since then, it has been repeatedly postponed because of lawyerly wrangling, the terminal illness of the officer’s lead attorney and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Darch recalled that she and Dean thought Jefferson’s home might have been burglarized and that they went into the backyard, guns drawn, looking for signs of forced entry. She said as she scanned the back of the yard, she heard Dean yell and fire a shot before she could fully turn around.

Bodycam footage showed that neither officer identified themselves as police at the house. Dean’s attorney said Monday that Dean opened fire after seeing the silhouette of Jefferson with a gun in the window and a green laser sight pointed at him.

Darch testified that when she turned, all she could see in the window through which Jefferson had just been shot were “eyes as big as saucers.”

“The only thing I could see was eyes, really,” she said. “I couldn’t see if it was a male or female. Just eyes.”

Darch testified that Dean never said “gun” before he opened fire and that he didn’t mention a weapon as the two of them rushed into the house, a recollection supported by body camera footage played in court. In the footage, the officers could be heard yelling “hands up” and “show me your hands” as they searched the house. But Dean couldn’t be heard mentioning a weapon until he was looking at the gun next to Jefferson’s body. Darch recalled seeing the laser sight on the dropped gun.

Once inside, Darch said her sole focus became the wailing of Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew, who witnessed the shooting.

Zion Carr, now 11, has offered contradictory accounts of whether his aunt pointed her pistol out the window. He testified on the trial’s opening day that she always had the gun down, but said in a recorded interview soon after the shooting that she pointed it at the window.

After seeing Jefferson on the floor and Carr crying, Darch said she wrapped the little boy in a blanket and whisked him out to the curb. She acknowledged that neither she nor Dean rendered aid to Jefferson and said her greatest concern was Carr’s well being.

“As soon as I came through the door, I heard the baby and that became my sole focus,” she said, tearing up.

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dug out hole fills with rainwater as pool customer Evan Kelly says he has waited weeks for...
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a propane explosion.
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an...
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to...
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
Deputies said Preston Long (left) and Courtney Honeycutt (right) were arrested after a traffic...
2 arrested after traffic stop leads to ‘significant amount’ of narcotics recovered

Latest News

First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
FILE PHOTO - Five women are suing actor Bill Cosby for sexual assault and abuse under a new New...
5 women sue Bill Cosby, NBC for sex assault under new NY law
Alex Murdaugh's defense team is asking prosecutors for "a bill of particulars" detailing the...
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for...
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student