3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet.

Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

