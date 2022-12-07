3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet.
Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
❗️All lanes of Ashley Phosphate are closed between Pepperdam Ave & Industry Dr ❗️— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) December 7, 2022
3 car accident. @ncpd and @ChasCountyGov EMS are on scene. pic.twitter.com/gPcwMtt1x7
